Northwestern beats Iowa to clinch spot in Big Ten Championship Game

IOWA CITY – The Wildcats are Big Ten West champions for the first time ever.

Northwestern clinched at least a share of the division title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game with a 14-10 win over Iowa.

Wisconsin and Purdue both lost Saturday, clearing the way for the Cats to punch a ticket to Indianapolis December 1st at Lucas Oil Stadium.

There hasn’t been purple pride in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl since head coach Pat Fitzgerald was the Cats middle linebacker in 1996.

Northwestern is still unranked after going 0-3 in non-conference play, but they have now won 13 of their last 14 games in the Big Ten.