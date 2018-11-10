‘Modern By Design’ exhibit highlights items invented, designed in Chicago

CHICAGO — Saturday’s Near North Design Day was an opportunity to teach kids all about historic items that were invented, designed or debuted in Chicago.

The Modern By Design exhibit at the Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark St., features everything from a radio flyer wagon you might have seen growing up, to coffee tables and serving carts in a relative’s home. There’s even a historic Zephyr, which debuted at the 1934 Chicago World’s Fair.

The exhibit runs through December 2019.

WGN’s Andrea Darlas has more.

