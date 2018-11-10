× Man tried to stab driver in attempted River North carjacking: police

CHICAGO — A homeless man was charged with trying to stab a man in River North on Saturday, police said.

The 39-year-old victim was trying to pick up homeless people in his van to take them to his home to shower when he encountered a 32-year-old homeless man about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Hubbard Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The homeless man got into the 39-year-old’s van and then attempted to stab the man, police said.

When the victim got out of the van, the homeless man tried to drive away, according to authorities. The victim grabbed the side of the van. The homeless man crashed and ran away, and was arrested a short while later.

Police said the victim refused to sign complaints.

The homeless man was charged with reckless conduct and unlawful use of a weapon (knife).

No additional details were immediately available.