Man shot on CTA train; alleged shooter found beaten

A man was shot and wounded on a CTA train on Saturday morning.

It happened aboard the Red Line near the Cermak-Chinatown station.

The 38 year-old was shot in the stomach following an argument and physical confrontation with a 25 year-old.

The 38 year-old is being treated at Stroger Hospital.

The alleged shooter is in custody. Police say he was still at the scene when they arrived, and found him severely beaten.

He’s facing police questioning at Northwestern Hospital.

Police are looking at both men as potential victims.

An investigation’s underway into whether the shooter had a Firearm Owner ID card.

No charges filed.