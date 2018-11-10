Indiana man wanted in death of his 80-year-old father; considered armed and dangerous

HOBART, Ind. — Police are searching for an Indiana man they believe murdered his 80-year-old father earlier this week.

Michael Yakubec, 50, is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Hobart Police Department. He was last seen at St. Mary Medical Center on Thursday. He drives a 1998 black Ford Mustang with Indiana license plate No. AKC439. He has no known living relatives.

His father, 80-year-old John Yakubec, was admitted to St. Mary Medical Center about 3:20 p.m. Thursday with severe head injuries. Hospital staff was told John Yakubec fell in the shower — but his head injuries didn’t match up with that story, police said. He was also fully clothed and dry.

His son, Michael Yakubec, initially told authorities he left home about 8:30 a.m. Thursday and returned home around 2:30 p.m. to find his father unconscious in the shower, police said. Michael Yakubec later told investigators he left home about 2 p.m. and returned around 2:30 p.m.

Hobart police said Michael Yakubec became defensive during questioning about his father’s medical history and asked whether he needed an attorney. Michael Yakubec soon left the emergency room and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

When police searched the Yakubec residence in the 6100 block of Oregon Street in Hobart, Indiana, they found two rifles in Michael Yakubec’s bedroom closet. Blood evidence in the bathroom suggested the crime was confined to that room, police said.

John Yakubec was airlifted to Stroger Hospital, where he died shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide. The cause of death was multiple blunt force head injuries.

Police are now searching for Michael Yakubec, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.