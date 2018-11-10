× Could the record-setting temperatures of the late 1800s be due to the thermometers back then?

Dear Tom,

Is there reason to think the large number of record-setting temperatures dating from the late 1800s and early 1900s in Chicago was because the thermometers back then may not have been as accurate as today?

— Gary Hall, Crete

Dear Gary,

Definitely not! In fact, thermometers in use then provided more accurate readings than the temperature-measuring equipment in use today. However, the instrument shelter used then — a wooden louvered box set about 5 feet high — could warm as much as a few degrees above existing air temperatures in sunny, light-wind conditions.

The National Weather Service currently does not use conventional mercury-in-glass thermometers. Instead, its temperature-measuring system employs a platinum wire resistive device whose electrical resistance varies with the temperature. It is accurate, but requires maintenance for correct readings.

