Cloudy and cold, temps in the upper 30s Sunday
-
Cold Dry Weather to Follow Early Week Rain
-
After hot and rainy days, the weekend chills with autumn’s arrival
-
Rainy, cloudy Sunday, warmer temps at start of week
-
Rainy Tuesday into cool and cloudy Halloween
-
Temp downturn in sync with fall equinox
-
-
Another chilly weekend in store for Chicago
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain possible
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain later in week
-
Cold front to push through the area today – strong t-storms to spread over northern Illinois/northwest Indiana
-
Chilly temps in upper 40s
-
-
Last week of summer will be warm and mostly sunny
-
Sun allows us to bounce back from a frigid Friday
-
Temps in high 40s Sunday, warmup Monday