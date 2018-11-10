Chicagoans warm up to winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Winter isn't here yet, but Chicagoans on Saturday got a taste of what's to come.

There were some wind chills in the single digits early in the day. It warmed up to around 32, which had people warming up to winter weather.

“It’s nice crisp air and it’s easy to get out with your kids and enjoy the Chicago weather,” Kim Nelson said. “… We are enjoying the day.”

There are a few more warm days ahead, but temperatures are expected to drop to the 20s on Tuesday. So, live it up, Chicago. We’re walking straight into winter.