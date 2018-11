Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrities doing their songs in a car with James Corden is neither “carpool” nor “karaoke.” So our Man of the People Pat Tomasulo parked outside a karaoke bar and drove around regular, amateur singers for some REAL “carpool karaoke.” Special Thanks to Trader Todd’s and Oakbrook Toyota.

Man of the People is a weekly late-night comedy show with Pat Tomasulo airing Saturday nights at 10 on WGN-TV.

