‘Band of Brothers’ soldier shares his story with WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE, Ill. -- 96-year-old Al Mampre is known for his service in World War Two, where as an Army medic, saw combat is some of the most brutal battles.

He was in the Battle of the Bulge which lasted three weeks in Belgium and claimed the lives of nearly 20-thousand American soldiers

Before that, 22-year-old Mampre parachuted into Holland for Operation Market Garden.

Mampre is the last surviving medic from Company E, also known as the Band of Brothers.

After the award-winning series on HBO aired in 2001 it seemed like the world discovered medic Mampre.

Daughter Virginia has accompanied her father to speaking engagements to just about every part of the world.

Mampre doesn’t always need to travel far. The students of Elk Grove Village are honoring him and other veterans. This is his passion, storytelling as a way of educating.