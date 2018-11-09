WGN-TV to air WGN Morning News Primetime Special 7-9pm on Nov. 14

CHICAGO, November 8, 2018 – Chicago’s Very Own top-rated WGN Morning News team will present a two-hour, live primetime special Wednesday night, November 14 from 7 to 9pm CT.

Celebrating eight years as Chicago’s #1 rated morning program, WGN Morning News airs weekdays from 4am to 10am with Larry Potash and Robin Baumgarten as the main anchors. The ensemble also features Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Dan Ponce, Lauren Jiggetts, Dean Richards, Ana Belaval, Morgan Kolkmeyer, Sarah Jindra, Marcus Leshock, Mike Toomey – and “a cast of thousands.” The WGN Morning News Primetime Special will also include a brief visit with WGN-TV’s beloved chief meteorologist who is known for his in-depth forecasts, warmth and humor, Tom Skilling.

Billy Corgan will join Ana Belaval with fans at a listening party at the Adler Planetarium for a new Smashing Pumpkins album. It’s the first Smashing Pumpkins album in 18 years to feature founding members of the band. For more information on how to enter the contest to get tickets, as of Friday morning, go to WGNTV.com/Contests

The WGN Morning News Primetime Special will also feature MMA fighter and former wrestler CM Punk, a military tank that will be used for a unique experience, a Superfan Flyover in Skycam 9 (weather permitting), a gender reveal party for Sarah Jindra and Lauren Jiggetts, and a few other surprises!

