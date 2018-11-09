Video shows thieves smashing windows, robbing phone store in seconds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. — Police have released surveillance video in an effort to identify four suspects who stole several cell phones from a T-Mobile store in Schererville, Ind.

At about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police say four men entered the store and stole several phones off of a display counter. They were in and out of the store in 10 seconds, and fled the scene in what a witness described as a green Pontiac Aztek SUV.

Police believe these suspects are connected to more than two dozen thefts and burglaries at cell phone stores throughout the entire Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana area within the last two months.

If you have any information, contact the St. John Police Department at 219-365-6035.