Second body pulled from Calumet River

CHICAGO – Divers recovered a body from the Calumet River on Friday morning near the area where a car crashed into the river earlier this week.

The body was found in the river near 13601 South Calhoun Avenue.

Police said it “may be related” to the crash that occurred on Nov. 3rd in which a car plunged into the river with three people reportedly inside.

A 26-year-old man, was found walking on Torrence Avenue Sunday and was hospitalized.

He was disoriented but told authorities the car crashed into the river at 136th and South Calhoun and never saw the water. There was no barrier.

Divers have recovered a body in the Calumet River Wednesday, not far from the crash site.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified either of the two bodies.