× Sears, Kmart to close 40 more stores, including last Kmart in Chicago

CHICAGO — Say goodbye to another 40 Sears and Kmart stores.

Sears Holdings the bankrupt parent company of the two retailers, said Thursday that 11 Kmart locations and 29 Sears stores will close their doors in February 2019 — adding to the nearly 200 locations the company has already said will shut down in coming months.

The closures include the last Kmart in Chicago, at 3443 W. Addison St., in the city’s Avondale neighborhood, Chicago Tribune reports.

It’s part of Sears Holdings’ efforts to drastically reduce costs and find a viable way forward as it moves through bankruptcy proceedings. The company has been struggling for several years and is drowning in debt.

Liquidation sales at the 40 locations “are expected to begin late next week,” the company said.

Sears Holdings operated about 1,000 stores as recently as February but has been shuttering underperforming stores. When the company filed for bankruptcy last month, it said it only had about 400 stores that could turn a profit. Now, it’s in the process of shedding more dead weight.

In its bankruptcy filing, Sears named 142 of its worst-performing stores that would shut down in the coming months. That was in addition to 46 stories already pegged for closure.

The company will have less than 500 Sears and Kmart stores left open after the additional closures.

Here’s the list of the 40 stores Sears announced would close Thursday, by state or US territory:

Alaska

Sears: Airport Way, Fairbanks

Arizona

Sears: 4604 E Cactus Road, Phoenix

California

Kmart: 26471 Ynez Road, Temecula

Sears: La Cumbre Plz, Santa Barbara

Connecticut

Sears: 470 Lewis Ave, Meriden

Florida

Sears: 801 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach FL

Sears: 3342 Nw Federal Hwy Us#1, Jensen Beach

Illinois

Kmart: 3443 W Addison, Chicago

Kmart: 3250 Clear Lake Road, Springfield

Idaho

Sears: 2300 E 17Th St, Idaho Falls

Indiana

Sears: Marquette Mall, Michigan City

Maine

Kmart: 18 Elm Plaza, Waterville

Maryland

Sears: 7103 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda

Michigan

Sears: 5575 B Drive N, Battle Creek

Mississippi

Sears: 1740 Bonita Lakes Circle, Meridian

Sears: 1001 Barnes Crossing Road, Tupelo

Nebraska

Sears: 3404 W 13Th St, Grand Island

New York

Kmart: 805 New York Ave, Huntington

Sears: 3065 Route 50, Saratoga Springs

Sears: 21182 Salmon Run Mall, Watertown

Nevada

Sears: 4355 Grand Canyon Dr Las Vegas

North Carolina

Sears: 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy Winston Salem

Ohio

Sears: 987 E Ash St, Piqua

Pennsylvania

Kmart: 7101 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia

Kmart: 1901 Lincoln Hwy, North Versailles

Sears: 1665 State Hill Road Reading, Wyomissing

Sears: 344 Stroud Mall, Stroudsburg

Puerto Rico

Kmart: Castro Perez Ave (Pr 122), San German

Kmart: 100 Ave. San, Patricio Guaynabo / San Juan

Kmart: Betamces 400, Las Catalinas Mall, Caguas

South Carolina

Sears: 2197 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill

Tennessee

Sears: Southland Mall, Memphis

Sears: 401 Northgate Mall, Chattanooga

Sears: 198 Foothills Mall, Maryville

Sears: 1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Texas

Sears: 750 Sunland Park Dr, El Paso

Sears: Longview Texas Mall, Longview

Virginia

Sears: 10101 Brook Road, Glen Allen / Richmond

Wisconsin

Sears: 2500 Milton Ave, Janesville

Kmart: 6077 S Packard Avenue, Cudahy