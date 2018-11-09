Army veteran from Illinois defies odds after losing leg, eyesight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HINES, Ill. — This weekend, we mark Veterans Day in the United States. It's a day to honor those who serve our country and protect our interests around the world.

There are millions of stories of sacrifice among our military members.

Brian Harris is one of those stories.

The Chicago native and Dolton resident served in the U.S. Army for eight years. He said what he learned during that time helped prepare him for the challenges he faces today after losing his leg in 2012 and then his eyesight. Disabilities haven’t slowed him down. In fact, it’s hard to keep up with him.

"I don’t set limitations for myself," Harris said. "They say handicap. I say handi-capable, because when you use 'cap,' there’s a limit. When you're capable, you can do anything your heart desires."

WGN's Joe Donlon sat down with Harris for an inspirational Portrait of a Soldier.

Special thanks to photographer Seth Dahl at Big Cedar Media for his help with this story.

