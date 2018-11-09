Local pint-sized powerhouse set for Ninja Warrior Jr debut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. -- You may not have heard of Maggie Owen yet, but after this weekend, there's a good chance you will.

The high school freshman from Aurora is one of the few who made the cut for the first American Ninja Warrior Junior.

"I always loved climbing on things as a kid,” Owen said. “I would scale pretty much anything I could."

For years, gymnastics and a rock-climbing wall fed her thirst. Then saw the American Ninja Warrior on TV.

Her parents took her to a ninja gym and she has never looked back.

"It's hard to describe the feeling,” she said. "You're flying through bars and rings and it's just so fun!"

The wildly popular show added their first “junior” division this fall and gave Owen the chance of a lifetime.

"I was really nervous but it was just the coolest thing!"

She may only be 4’11 and 14-years-old but already the pint size powerhouse is outrunning, jumping and scaling competitors twice her size and age.

Owen’s debut on American Ninja Warrior Junior is Saturday at 6 p.m. on Universal Kids. She also qualified and slated to compete in the National Ninja League in February in Connecticut.