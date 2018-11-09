Firefighter rescued after building collapses during fire started by candles on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Burning candles started a fire in a two-story duplex on the city's South Side

The fire started around 3:15 a.m. Friday near 78th and Sangamon in the Gresham neighborhood.

A firefighter was briefly trapped when part of the building collapsed prompting a mayday call. Other firefighters were able to rescue him and he was treated at the scene. He did not need to be taken to a hospital.

According to CFD, the property was vacant but squatters had been staying on the property.

Two women, ages 38 and 41, were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and are in good condition.

No arrests have been made.