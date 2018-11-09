× Family sues after SWAT team raids apartment by mistake in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO — A family in the city’s Back of the Yards has filed a federal lawsuit against the city for a mistaken police SWAT team raid on their apartment.

The suit says during the Aug. 9 incident, SWAT team members pointed assault rifles at members of the Tate family, including four children, ages 4 to 13.

A gun was pointed at the chest of Ebony Tate while she held her 4-year-old.

The family’s Attorney, Al Hofeld Jr. says the family was ordered out of the apartment and onto the street for more than an hour, Grandmother Cynthia Eason dressed only in a T-shirt and underwear.

Officers refused several requests to allow her to go back inside and put on some clothes.

The entire time, the SWAT team, which arrived in an armored vehicle, was at the wrong home.

Ebony Tate suffered a panic attack and required medical attention.

The children were reportedly traumatized by the incident and have had a hard time sleeping since.

The Chicago Police Department has not yet responded to the suit.