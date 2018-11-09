× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday vs. Cleveland

➢ The Cavs have won their last two road games against the Bulls. Cleveland hasn’t won three straight road games against the Bulls since winning five in a row from 1999 to 2000.

➢ Cleveland is allowing its opponents to shoot 50.3 percent from the field this year. In the past 20 years, the only teams to allow a higher field-goal percentage through 11 games of a season are the 2014-15 Timberwolves (.513) and 2009-10 Warriors (.505).

➢ Jordan Clarkson has scored in double figures off the bench in all 11 games this season. That’s the longest streak by a Cavs player at any point in a season since Hot Rod Williams scored in double figures off the bench in 14 straight games in March 1990.

➢ The Bulls are just 3-9, but that record doesn’t tell the story of how many close games they’ve played in. Five of the Bulls’ games this year have been decided by three points or fewer, tied with Detroit for the most in the NBA.

➢ Zach LaVine has scored 20+ points in all 12 games he has played in this year. If he can do so in his next game, he would have the longest 20-point streak to start a season by a player 23 or younger since Shaquille O’Neal in 1994-95 (18).