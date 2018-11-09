× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Philadelphia

➢ Since their Stanley Cup-clinching overtime win in Philadelphia in Game 6 of the 2010 Final, the Blackhawks have lost seven straight road games against the Flyers (0-6-1). In regular-season play, the Hawks have lost 14 straight games in Philly (0-13-1), last winning there on November 9, 1996 – when current Chicago head coach Jeremy Colliton was 11 years old.

➢ The Hawks lost at home to Carolina on Thursday in Colliton’s debut, 4-3, extending their losing streak to six games (0-5-1). They have been outscored by a 26-12 count during the streak – including 10-1 in the third period.

➢ The Flyers are 4-0-1 in their last five games, scoring first in each of them. In their first 12 contests in 2018-19, Philadelphia scored first only once, and went 4-7-1.

➢ Patrick Kane, who scored the 2010 Cup-winning goal in Philly, has only one goal and two points in six regular-season visits to the City of Brotherly Love. Kane has 12 points in seven regular-season home games versus the Flyers.

➢ Shayne Gostisbehere scored the OT game-winner for the Flyers on Thursday against Arizona, giving him two goals and four points in the last two games. Gostisbehere had a single goal and five points in his first 14 contests this season.