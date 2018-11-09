Backstreet Boys announce biggest arena tour in 18 years — including stop in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Backstreet Boys are back and ready to embark on their biggest arena tour in 18 years.

The group announced set dates Friday morning for a 2019 world tour, alongside news of their 10th album release, “DNA”.

The 70-date “DNA World Tour” kicks off in Europe in May, and heads to North America in July. The Backstreet Boys are scheduled to make a stop at Chicago’s United Center on Aug. 10.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 14. All tickets purchased to the North American tour come with a physical copy of the new album.

Their new album “DNA” will be available in stores on Jan. 25.

The Backstreet Boys also dropped their new single, “Chances”, on Friday.

For more ticket information go to backstreetboys.com.