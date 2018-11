× Adopt-A-Pet: Tree House Humane Society

Raissa Allaire – Tree House Humane Society

Tree House Humane Society

7225 N. Western Ave., Chicago

Thursday through Sunday, 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Adoption by appointment on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday. To make an appointment, individuals can call 773-262-4000 or email us at: info@treehouseanimals.org

Event:

Get Em’ Home – Maddie’s Fund Adoption Event – Now until December 31. Discounted $50 adoption fees on longer-term residents.

www.TreeHouseAnimals.org