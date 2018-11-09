A wintry weekend’s on tap, more like January & December—then a windy cold blast hits later Monday/Tuesday; a shifting jet stream sends temp-boosting Pacific air streaming into the area the back half of next week & next weekend
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
Summer-like temps Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows
-
Powerful “SSW” winds to deliver Fall 2018’s 14th 80-degree day fueling severe weather in Wisconsin, portions of Minnesota and Iowa; late night showers due here—heavier rains arrive later this week; deep Western U.S. trough signaling 80s here and Plains/Rockies snows next week
-
Temp downturn in sync with fall equinox
-
Heavy storms headed toward the Chicago area, high winds possible
-
-
Flow of cold air resumes after one day hiatus
-
Sunshine, warmth here for an extended stay
-
Next wave of showers/embedded thunderstorms later tonight
-
Run of 80-degree days enters third week
-
Rare early November snow arrives in Chicago-area
-
-
Next weather system to turn Tuesday mild, wet
-
WGN-TV CELEBRATES 40 YEARS WITH CHIEF METEOROLOGIST TOM SKILLING
-
Thunderstorms erupt over portions of Chicago area Thursday