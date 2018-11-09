A cold start to the week – seasonal by Thursday

Well below normal temperatures follow the measurable Friday morning snowfall. A clear and very cold start to Saturday morning with temperatures in the low 20’s and wind chills in the single digits. Strong southwest winds decrease as the day progresses. Cloud cover increases Saturday afternoon. Freeze warnings were in effect this morning for Northern Texas, most of Oklahoma, all of Arkansas and Tennessee, northern Mississippi and northern Alabama. West wind gusts of 45 mph will bring lake effect snows along Lake Erie and Lake Ontario with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in some areas. Our temperatures stay well below normal until Thursday when we reach 50 degrees. The normal high temperature for Thursday is 49. A relatively quiet period with most of the country remaining dry Wednesday through Saturday.