Website that helps people have affairs pushes to get more Chicago customers

CHICAGO — The website Ashley Madison made headlines in 2015 when the names of users were revealed by hackers. The story led to an $11.2 million settlement with customers. Now the website is running under new management and they are pushing to make gains in the Chicago market.

Billboards are up throughout the city with the tag line “Life is Short. Have An Affair” and it’s likely that you’ll see others. New president Ruben Buell said that within the first half of this year, the company saw a 45 percent rise in sign-ups in Chicago.

The site has also identified five neighborhoods where Ashley Madison participation is increasing. Among the neighborhoods Chicago Loop, Chicago Lawn, Logan Square, Irving Park and the Near North Side.

“I believe people are becoming less judgmental. A lot of times it’s people who are happily married but are perhaps missing something," Buell said.

The company which is now under the leadership of Ruby Life has made changes to its data security since the 2015 hack.