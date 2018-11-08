× Trains operating with delays after signal issue at Union Station

CHICAGO — Trains appear to be moving again at Union Station after a signal system failure Thursday morning.

At the time, trains could not enter or exit Union Station. Amtrak now says the signals are starting to come back online, and things are returning to normal.

Metra says to still expect some delays.

This is affecting the Milwaukee North and West, North Central Service, South West Service and BNSF Railway.

Check Metra’s website for updated travel information. Check back for updates.