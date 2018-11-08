Sports Feed previews Jeremy Colliton’s debut as Blackhawks head coach on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a while since a night like this has taken place at the United Center. Ten years to be specific.

That's when Joel Quenneville took over for Denis Savard in 2008. Now it's Jeremy Colliton taking over for Quenneville here in 2018.

It's a monumental change for the franchise who enjoyed unparalleled success under "Coach Q" for a decade. Now they start over with a young coach trying to prove himself at the highest level of hockey.

Sports Feed had plenty of coverage of the game against the Hurricanes on Thursday as Josh Frydman joined Jarrett Payton live from the United Center. You can watch some of their conversation in the video above.

Scott Powers of The Athletic also took some time to talk to Josh at the United Center before the game as well.

Listen to his thoughts on the firing of Quenneville and the hiring of Collison in the video above.