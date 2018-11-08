Snow set to snarl morning commute in Chicagoland

It’s hardly a major storm but the first snow of the season always warrants careful attention. And it is potentially the heaviest early season snow in nearly 30 years.

The wintry precipitation reintroduces many to winter driving after a seven months hiatus – and then some.

Much of the snow will accumulate on grassy surfaces and normally colder outer platforms, but visibility could be reduced at times, especially during the height of the morning rush hour.

Plan on a sluggish commute with increased travel times.

The snow will taper to flurries before ending Friday afternoon.

