Protesters call for protection of Russia probe after Sessions resigns

CHICAGO — Protesters marched through downtown Chicago Thursday night to call for the federal investigation into Russian election meddling to be protected, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned at the president’s request Wednesday.

Organizers expected hundreds to take part in the “Nobody is Above the Law” rally, saying the event was the culmination of more than a year of planning done in preparation for Sessions’ firing. Rather than a show of support for Sessions, the protests are backing special counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

“Donald Trump has installed a crony to oversee the special counsel’s Trump-Russia investigation, crossing a red line set to protect the investigation,” organizers said on a Facebook Event page for the protest.

Sessions recused himself from managing the investigation because of his own past involvement in the Trump campaign. He was ostensibly fired the day after the midterm elections by President Trump.

With Sessions out, longtime Trump ally Matthew Whitaker is now serving as acting Attorney General and assuming oversight of the Mueller investigation.

Activists are demanding that Whitaker recuse himself from managing the investigation as well, saying he has his conflicts of interest. Whitaker was a vocal critic of the investigation prior to his appointment.

Protesters gathered in Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago Thursday evening before marching to a rally outside Trump Tower.