Man breaks into Indianapolis home, crawls into bed with two girls
-
Dog found protecting boy as deadly fire ripped through California home, mother says
-
Mother meets daughter she kept a secret for 52 years
-
Family of student killed on University of Utah campus says gunman lied about age, sex offender history
-
Man upset, speaks out after 7-year-old girl wanders away from school, walks into his home
-
Security camera captures man sneaking into college students’ apartment, watching woman sleep
-
-
Girl dubbed ‘Queen of Sweden’ after drawing ancient sword from lake
-
Man launches into racist rant on Ryanair plane – but gets to keep his seat
-
Ice cream truck strikes and kills 2-year-old Missouri girl
-
Woman offers tearful apology to family of man she killed
-
Girl shielded her brothers as pickup fatally struck them at bus stop
-
-
Pizza shop worker drives 450 miles to deliver pie to man in hospice care
-
Family traumatized after home monitoring system hacked by stranger
-
With Florence’s death and destruction came acts of bravery and selflessness