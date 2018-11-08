Lunchbreak: Pumpkin Nutella Swirl Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zoe Francois and Jeff Hertzberg, authors of Holiday and Celebration Bread in Five Minutes a Day

www.breadin5.com

Recipe:

Pumpkin Nutella Swirl Bread

Makes enough dough for at least two 2-pound loaves. The recipe is easily doubled or halved.

Pumpkin Pie Bread

Autumn is the start of what we Minnesotans call the baking season, when the leaves start to change, the air is crisp, and all we want to do is pour a cup of tea as the kitchen fills up with the smell of baking bread. Pumpkin is one of the most classic fall flavors and is really the heart of the holiday meals to come. This bread is one of our favorite ways to showcase pumpkin: the orange gourd’s subtle flavor blends beautifully with warm spices and is marvelous all on its own, swirled with Nutella or cinnamon, and topped with cream cheese icing.

INGREDIENT VOLUME (U.S.) WEIGHT (U.S.) WEIGHT (METRIC) All-purpose flour 7 cups 2 pounds, 3 ounces 990 grams Granulated yeast(1) 1 tablespoon 0.35 ounces 10 grams Kosher salt (1) 1 tablespoon 0.6 ounce 17 grams Pumpkin pie spice (2) 1 ½ tablespoons Lukewarm water (100F or below) 1 cup 8 ounces 195 grams Honey ½ cup 6 ounces 170 grams Vegetable oil ½ cup 3 ½ ounces 98 grams Pure vanilla extract 1 teaspoon Canned pumpkin puree or a “pie” pumpkin for roasting 1 ¾ cups 15 ounces 425 grams Egg yolk wash (1 yolk beaten with 1 tablespoon water), for brushing the loaf Nutella ¾ cup

Can decrease (see pages 15 and 33). Or mix together 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon ground ginger, ½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg, and ¼ teaspoon ground allspice.

Mixing and storing the dough: Whisk together the flour, yeast, salt, and spices in a 5-quart bowl or a lidded (not airtight) food container. Combine the liquid ingredients with the pumpkin puree and mix them with the dry ingredients without kneading, using a heavy-duty stand mixer (with paddle), Danish dough whisk, or spoon. You might need to use wet hands to get the last bit of flour to incorporate if you’re not using a machine. The dough will be loose, but it will firm up when chilled. Don’t try to use it without chilling for at least 3 hours. . Cover (not airtight), allow to rest at room temperature for 2 hours, and then refrigerate. The dough can be used as soon as it’s thoroughly chilled, at least 3 hours. Refrigerate the container and use over the next 5 days. To freeze dough, see page 42.

Baking Day