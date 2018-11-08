× In Jeremy Colliton’s debut, the Blackhawks can’t complete a rally against the Hurricanes

CHICAGO – Sixty hours full of surprises, shocks, twists, turns, and enough emotion to last a season found a way to fit into three hours of hockey on Thursday night.

Joel Qunneville’s firing was followed by Jeremy Colliton’s promotion to head coach of the Blackhawks, creating an upheaval not seen with the franchise in a decade. It drew criticism and anger from some in the fan base as the players adjusted to the first new leading voice in the locker room in a decade.

So it would figure that Colliton’s first contest on Thursday night would feature just as much insanity as the two days since his hiring. Unfortunately, it was a little too much for the Blackhawks to overcome.

After spotting the visiting Hurricanes a four-goal advantage in the first 22 minutes of the game, the home team rallied with three-straight goals to cut into the advantage. But the Blackhawks didn’t have the equalizer in the final 16:27 as they lost 4-3 to Carolina as their winless streak extends to six games.

It completes a true whirlwind two-and-a-half days for Colliton, who was the coach of the Rockford IceHogs early Tuesday morning and found himself leading the parent club by Thursday night.