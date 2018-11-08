New $20M community sports complex opens in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A big new community sports center is now open on the city's Far South Side, and many are many are hoping it can become an anchor for the region.

The $20 million Pullman Community Center at 103rd and Woodlawn is the largest indoor sports, education and community center in the Chicago area.

The 135,000 square foot facility has three indoor, regulation size, synthetic turf playing fields, three hardwood courts, and year-round, organized 'after-school' and day-off recreation and education programs for people of all ages.

Academic tutoring is provided by groups such as the non-profit 530 Scholars Club.

The new facility serves families in Pullman, West Pullman, Roseland, Washington Heights and Morgan Park.

The center employs about 100 people.

10355 S. Woodlawn Avenue, Chicago

773-928-1000

www.pcc.indoorsports.com