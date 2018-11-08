Florida votes to end greyhound racing by 2020

MIAMI — An amendment to phase out dog racing in Florida was approved earlier this week.

Voters approved Amendment 13 of the Florida constitution, which would ban dog racing by 2020, by 69 percent. The amendment needed 60 percent to pass.

Florida is home to 11 full-season greyhound race tracks, which employ approximately 3,000 people. Betting on racing makes up substantial revenue for local operators and casinos, according to The Miami Herald.

Animal advocacy groups and other supporters of the amendment claim that raced greyhounds face frequent encaging, mistreatment and injuries during races. Over 460 dogs have died at tracks since 2013 in Florida alone, according to the state’s Department of Business and Regulation.

Once Florida officially shuts down its tracks, six active greyhound racing tracks in five U.S. states will remain.