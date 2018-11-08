Updates at wgntv.com/weather
First taste of winter arrives and brings snow
-
Early blast of winter brings cold, first snow of the season
-
Snow set to snarl morning commute in Chicagoland
-
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
-
Cold Dry Weather to Follow Early Week Rain
-
Cold air arrives this week
-
-
Cooler weather arrives
-
First flurries of the season expected this week
-
Chilly temperatures to persist through weekend
-
Potentially heavy rains to arrive in Chicago Friday, thanks in part to Hurricane Rosa
-
Rain expected this weekend and then cold weather
-
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies, rain possible
-
Showers possible headed into weekend
-
Temps in high 40s Sunday, warmup Monday