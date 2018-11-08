Early season arctic blast to follow first measurable snowfall
-
Early blast of winter brings cold, first snow of the season
-
What were the dates of the first and last measurable snowfalls in the past three winters?
-
October weather — late summer heat, or early winter chill
-
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
-
Chilliest temps of the season could bring first flurries
-
-
Another hot, humid day: This year’s 21st official 90° temp on the way; a few scattered daytime storms to segue into more widespread, heavier storms Tuesday night; severe weather and excessive rains possible; cooldown follows
-
Weather to turn more summer-like as October begins
-
Snow set to snarl morning commute in Chicagoland
-
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
-
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
-
-
Summer weather to return following damp, cool weekend
-
Halloween 2018 full of “ tricks”—not treats for many parts of the country: Sticking snows in the Rockies, severe Gulf Coast weather and a flood potential along the Ohio River; Chicagoans have watched days shorten seasonally since June by nearly 5 hours —and another hour disappears in November—the city’s fastest cooling month
-
Florence’s winds are easing, but its torrential downpours are not; serious flooding to worsen as “catastrophic” rains continue drenching North Carolina; slowdown in U.S. weather movement keeping Chicago warm—humidities due to take off Sunday