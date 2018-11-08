× Chicago police to give update on Rogers Park murders

CHICAGO — Chicago police are expected to provide an update on a pair of unsolved murders in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood.

Two men were killed with the same gun, in separate attacks, within 36 hours of each other in late September.

In the first attack, 73-year-old Willard Douglass Watts was shot in the head while walking his dogs in the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue.

The following day, 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz was also shot in the head while walking on a bike path in Loyola Park.

Surveillance video of a suspect walking near the scene of the first killing was later released.

The Rogers Park neighborhood has been on high alert since the murders.