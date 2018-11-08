× Body recovered from Calumet River

CHICAGO — Divers have recovered a body in the Calumet River Wednesday, not far from where a car crashed into the water over the weekend.

Search teams are still looking for a second person who was in the car.

A third passenger, a 26-year-old man, was found walking on Torrence Avenue Sunday and was hospitalized.

He was disoriented but told authorities the car crashed into the river at 136th and South Calhoun and never saw the water. There was no barrier.

According to the Chicago Tribune, surveillance video captured the car entering the water, police said, and authorities previously recovered the car from the water, but it was unoccupied.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the body.