Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley says niece missing following California mass shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — “Sister Sister” actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband are looking for their missing niece following the mass shooting at the Southern California bar.

A suitemate of the couple’s niece, Alaina Housely, went on Twitter to say her friend was missing and offered a description of what she was wearing.

Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information? — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2018

Mowry-Housley responded by identifying herself as Housley’s aunt and sought to contact the suitemate directly.

We haven’t found her yet. It’s been 7 hrs since the shooting. — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2018

Authorities say a gunman killed 12 people, including a sheriff’s sergeant, Wednesday night at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Housley’s suitemate said on Twitter that Housely was among a group of women who went dancing at the bar and has not returned.

Mowry-Housley’s husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, also took to Twitter to ask: “Please pray if you believe….pray.”