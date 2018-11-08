Actress Tamera Mowry-Housley says niece missing following California mass shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — “Sister Sister” actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband are looking for their missing niece following the mass shooting at the Southern California bar.
A suitemate of the couple’s niece, Alaina Housely, went on Twitter to say her friend was missing and offered a description of what she was wearing.
Mowry-Housley responded by identifying herself as Housley’s aunt and sought to contact the suitemate directly.
Authorities say a gunman killed 12 people, including a sheriff’s sergeant, Wednesday night at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
Housley’s suitemate said on Twitter that Housely was among a group of women who went dancing at the bar and has not returned.
Mowry-Housley’s husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, also took to Twitter to ask: “Please pray if you believe….pray.”