11-year-old faces charges for allegedly putting needles in Halloween candy

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 11-year-old faces felony charges for allegedly putting sewing needles in Halloween candy, according to a news release from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Halloween, deputies came to a home after a 12-year-old child suffered minor injuries while eating a Snickers bar with a sewing needle in it. The victim had been celebrating Halloween and was trick-or-treating in the Grace Ridge subdivision.

A search of the child’s candy revealed a second needle in a Snickers bar.

On Nov. 1, a second family reported finding a sewing needle inside a Snickers bar. They had been trick-or-treating in the Grace Ridge subdivision as well.

Following an investigation, an 11-year-old was identified as the suspect. The child visits relatives in the Grace Ridge area, the sheriff’s office said.

Felony charges were brought against the child through juvenile court. The child is charged with distribution of certain food at Halloween containing foreign objects.

The needles were inserted into the candy through the wrappers and would be very difficult to detect, the sheriff’s office said.

The child has been sent for a mental evaluation before court proceedings begin.