Racist graffiti discovered at OPRF for second time in less than a week

OAK PARK, Ill. -- Racist graffiti was again discovered at the Oak Park and River Forest High School for the second time in less than a week.

School officials sent a note to parents Tuesday evening, informing them that another racist message was found at the campus.

"We want to assure you that we take any incident of hate speech or hate crime on campus with the utmost seriousness. We immediately reported these incidents to the police and launched our own investigations. We have security cameras inside and outside the building and are reviewing hours of footage to try to identify the perpetrators," wrote Superintendent Dr. Joylynn Pruitt-Adams

Dr. Pruitt-Adams told WGN Wednesday that the graffiti was discovered in the girls bathroom on Monday.

"The graffiti in the girls restroom was more horrific than what we had seen before. And so for us this isn't just about race it is about national origin, it is about religion, it is about a person's identity."

Last week racist graffiti was discovered on an outdoor shed.

A Town Hall meeting to address community concerns about the incidents is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the OakPark and River Forest High school's south cafeteria.