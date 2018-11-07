Motel 6 will pay millions to settle claims of helping ICE arrest guests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX — Motel 6 has agreed to pay as much as $8.9 million over a lawsuit that claims the hotel chain gave the personal information of some Latino guests to U.S. immigration agents in Arizona, according to the The New York Times.

Former guests sued the motel earlier this year in a class-action lawsuit after The Phoenix New Times reported on the hotel chain's practices last fall.

The guests alleged workers at two Motel 6 locations in Phoenix gave information on at least seven guests to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, before agents made at least 20 arrests. The suit alleged that this practice was discriminatory and violated guest privacy.

G6 Hospitality, Motel 6's parent company, acknowledged the practice after the Phoenix New Times report and announced it would not give guest lists to the authorities unless they were legally compulsory.

Of the $8.9 million settlement, $7.6 million would be paid directly to the plaintiffs, and the remaining money would go towards the plaintiffs' legal fees.