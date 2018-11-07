Midday Fix: Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg makes some bourbon cocktails
Fred Noe, seventh generation distiller and “Global Ambassador” for Jim Beam Bourbon
Cubs Hall of Famer, Ryne Sandberg
Event:
The Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour, a multicity, multi-sensory bourbon pop-up experience for guests 21 and over, at Wrigley Field, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday, November 7th and Thursday, November 8th.
Recipes:
FRED’S WHISKEY SOUR
1.5 parts Knob Creek Bourbon
1 part Fresh Lemon Juice
1 part Simple Syrup
METHOD: Pour Knob Creek Bourbon, Lemon Juice and Simple Syrup into shaker tin. Add ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into large rocks glass over ice. Garnish with lemon.
JIM BEAM® & GINGER HIGHBALL
1 parts Jim Beam® Bourbon
3 parts Ginger Ale
1 dash bitters
Garnish with lemon wedge
METHOD: Build over ice in a highball glass. Stir, garnish and enjoy