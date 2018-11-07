× Midday Fix: Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg makes some bourbon cocktails

Fred Noe, seventh generation distiller and “Global Ambassador” for Jim Beam Bourbon

Cubs Hall of Famer, Ryne Sandberg

Event:

The Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour, a multicity, multi-sensory bourbon pop-up experience for guests 21 and over, at Wrigley Field, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday, November 7th and Thursday, November 8th.

https://bourbonboxcar.com/

Recipes:

FRED’S WHISKEY SOUR

1.5 parts Knob Creek Bourbon

1 part Fresh Lemon Juice

1 part Simple Syrup

METHOD: Pour Knob Creek Bourbon, Lemon Juice and Simple Syrup into shaker tin. Add ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into large rocks glass over ice. Garnish with lemon.

JIM BEAM® & GINGER HIGHBALL

1 parts Jim Beam® Bourbon

3 parts Ginger Ale

1 dash bitters

Garnish with lemon wedge

METHOD: Build over ice in a highball glass. Stir, garnish and enjoy