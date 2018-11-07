× Michigan voters legalize recreational marijuana use, becoming first in Midwest to do so

Adult recreational users of weed will be able to use it legally in another state.

Michigan voters made their state the first in the Midwest to legalize recreational marijuana by passing a ballot measure that will allow people 21 or older to buy and use the drug.

According to preliminary results, more than 54% of voters in Michigan said yes to the initiative that imposes a 10-ounce limit for Michigan residents, creates a state licensing system, will allow for retail sales subject to a 10% tax and changes several current weed-related violations to civil infractions.

A similar measure was defeated in North Dakota, meaning there are now 10 states that allow recreational use of pot — Alaska, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, Washington — plus the District of Columbia.