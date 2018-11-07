× Lunchbreak: Charred Romanesco Cauliflower Steak with Cherry Tomatoes & Egg Salsa

Chef John Coletta / Quartino

William Weaver / Prosser Career Academy Student

Event:

Healthy Schools Campaign Cooking up Change Competition

Event: November 14th at Bridgeport Art Center – 1200 W. 35th St., Chicago – 6:00 p.m. Tickets: $125 and can be purchased at: https://healthyschoolscampaign.org/hsc-event/cooking-up-change/

Cooking up Change is an annual cooking competition by the nonprofit Chicago-based group Healthy Schools Campaign that challenges high school culinary students from Chicago Public Schools to create healthy, great-tasting meals with the budget of about $1.40 per meal (main dish, vegetable dish and a fruit dish).

+

Quartino

626 N. State St., Chicago

www.QuartinoChicago.com & http://www.chefjohncoletta.com/

Recipe:

Charred Romanesco Cauliflower Steak

Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes & Egg Salsa

Ingredients Yield: 1 Portion

1 oz. (2 Tblsp.) Oil; Olive; Extra Virgin

1 ea. Romanesco Cauliflower; Steak; Blanched

Pinch Salt; Sea; Italian; Fine Grind

Pinch Pepper; Black; Tillicherry; Fine Grind

2 oz. (4 Tblsp.) Egg Salsa

1/2 oz. (1 Tblsp.) Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

1 Tsp. Oil; Olive; Extra Virgin; Muraglia

Method

Place the olive oil onto a 12.5-inch sizzle platter. Rub both sides of the Romanesco cauliflower steak with the oil. Season with salt and pepper on both sides. Place the sizzle platter containing the seasoned Romanesco cauliflower steak into a pre heated 450 degree oven. It should take 7 to 10 minutes to char the Romanesco cauliflower steak on both sides.

Transfer the charred Romanesco cauliflower steak to an appropriate serving vessel. Top with the egg salsa, cherry tomatoes, from a plastic squeeze bottle drizzle the olive oil and serve at once.

Egg Salsa

Ingredients Yield: 12 Ounces or 1.75 Cups

8 ea. Eggs; Fresh; Hard Boiled; Finely Chopped

2 Tsp. Lemon; Juice; Fresh

1 Tsp. Worcestershire Sauce

1 Tsp. Water; Room Temperature

1 Tblsp. Capers; Salt Packed; Washed

2 Tblsp. Parsley; Italian; Leaves only; Rough Chop

1 Tsp. Mustard; Dijon; Grey Poupon

12.50 oz. (1 ½ cups) Oil; Olive; Extra Virgin; Italian; Muraglia

1 oz. (just over 2 Tblsp.) Panko Bread Crumbs; Toasted

1/4 Tsp. Salt; Sea; Italian; Fine Grind

1/3 Tsp. Pepper; White; Fine Grind From a Mill

Method

Place the finely chopped hardboiled eggs , lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, water, capers, Italian parsley, Dijon mustard into a Kitchen Aid mixer bowl fitted with a balloon whisk. Adjust the speed to the lowest setting and mix the ingredients for 1 minute or until all of the ingredients are unified.

Adjust the speed setting to the next level upwards and continue to blend the ingredients. In a slow and steady stream add the olive oil, insuring that the mixture is being incorporated and unified to form a thick emulsion.

When all of the olive oil has been absorbed, season with toasted panko bread crumbs, salt and pepper. Transfer the completed egg salsa to a storage container cover, date, label and refrigerate overnight.

Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Ingredients Yield: 4 oz.

1 pint Tomatoes; Cherry; cut in half lengthwise

1 oz. (2 Tblsp.) Oil; Olive; Extra Virgin; Italian; Muraglia

1/2 Tblsp. Garlic; cloves; peeled; finely sliced

1/6 Bunch Parsley; Italian; leaves; no stems; finely chopped

1/4 Tsp. Salt; Sea; Italian; Fine Grind

1/8 Tsp. Pepper; Black; Tillicherry; Fine Grind From a Mill

Method

In a large stainless steel bowl add all ingredients and toss gently until the tomatoes are evenly coated. Arrange mixture onto a baking pan, insuring to leave as much liquid as possible in the bowl. Leave plenty of room between the tomatoes – a single layer is needed. Place the tomatoes into a pre-heated 325° oven for 30 minutes, until light golden in color. Cool to room temperature and transfer to a storage container, cover, date, label, and refrigerate.