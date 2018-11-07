× Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson closer to a return to the field for the Bears this Sunday

LAKE FOREST – He’s the main reason why this Bears team generated more excitement in the first month of the season than they had the past decade.

From the moment he was traded through Week 4, Khalil Mack was the best player on the team after arriving in a Labor Day weekend, collecting a strip-sack in the first four games of the season. But an ankle injury slowed him against the Dolphins and Patriots, which led to his absence in the following two games.

Now with a little rest and recovery for the ankle, Mack appears ready to get things going again.

On Wednesday, the linebacker practiced for the first time to start the week since October 10th with the thought that he’ll be ready to play against the Lions Sunday at Soldier Field along with a few other injured Bears who appear they’ll be back on the mend.

“It will be good to get those guys out there and see exactly where they’re at,” said Nagy on Wednesday.

Like the linebacker, Allen Robinson has been sidelined the past two weeks with a groin injury, but he’s on the mend and will take part in a majority of practice this week. He was one of Mitchell Truibsky’s favorite targets before the injury, catching 25 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns.

“It won’t be difficult,” said Trubisky when asked if it would be tough to get the connection going on the field with Robinson again after two weeks off. “We’ll get all the reps in practice and we’ve been getting some of the reps even though he’s been out, hasn’t been playing, he’s been at practice a little bit.”

Also back on the field was defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, who missed the Buffalo game with a knee injury that popped up late last week. Tight end Ben Braunecker also returned after he got through concussion protocol.

Adam Shaheen, who has been sidelined the entire regular season so far with an ankle injury suffered in the preseason, practiced today as he continues to work his way back from IR.