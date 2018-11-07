John Dietz and Brian Sandalow discuss the Blackhawks’ firing of Joel Quenneville on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just like that, an era ends.

Joel Qunneville's firing has that kind of impact on the Chicago Blackhawks, considering his success during his tenure as head coach. Three Stanley Cup titles, nine playoff appearances, and 452 wins are apart of his legacy, which will continue on long after his duties being relieved on Tuesday.

Having made the decision, the Blackhawks now move on with head coach Jeremy Colliton as they attempt to reinvigorate the team in hopes of a strong playoff run in 2018-2019. But will that happen? Only time will tell for the team who will undergo a major change over the next few weeks.

John Dietz of the Daily Herald and Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun Times & Sporting News covered the story on Tuesday at the MB Ice Arena. On Wednesday they were on Sports Feed to discuss what this move means for the team with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

