How much did Rauner and Pritzker spend on each vote in Illinois governors race?

Posted 2:04 PM, November 7, 2018, by

CHICAGO —Both candidates for Illinois governor spent millions of dollars of their own money, making the the most expensive gubernatorial race in America.

Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker spent the most, nearly $171 million. While he shared some of that money with other Democrats, it amounts to roughly $ 72 for every vote he received.

Gov. Bruce Rauner spent half as much as Pritzker on the race. Rauner’s cost per vote was $46.

In the northwest suburbs, one vote is all that separates the two candidates vying to represent the 51st State House District that serves Gurnee, Mundelein and Wauconda. Democratic Mary Edly-Allen has 25,105. Republican Helene Miller Walsh has 25,106 votes — she’s the wife of former Congressman Joe Walsh.

In the southwest suburbs, a self-described Nazi and Holocaust denier named Arthur Jones got beat badly by incumbent Congressman Dan Lipinski. But Jones, who ran as a Republican, received more than 56,000 votes.

Related stories