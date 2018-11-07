× How much did Rauner and Pritzker spend on each vote in Illinois governors race?

CHICAGO —Both candidates for Illinois governor spent millions of dollars of their own money, making the the most expensive gubernatorial race in America.

Governor-elect J.B. Pritzker spent the most, nearly $171 million. While he shared some of that money with other Democrats, it amounts to roughly $ 72 for every vote he received.

Gov. Bruce Rauner spent half as much as Pritzker on the race. Rauner’s cost per vote was $46.

In the northwest suburbs, one vote is all that separates the two candidates vying to represent the 51st State House District that serves Gurnee, Mundelein and Wauconda. Democratic Mary Edly-Allen has 25,105. Republican Helene Miller Walsh has 25,106 votes — she’s the wife of former Congressman Joe Walsh.

In the southwest suburbs, a self-described Nazi and Holocaust denier named Arthur Jones got beat badly by incumbent Congressman Dan Lipinski. But Jones, who ran as a Republican, received more than 56,000 votes.