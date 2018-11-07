Honor Flight Chicago will now include Vietnam-era veterans on trips to DC

Honor Flight Chicago is expanding to include additional veterans on trips to the nation’s capital.

Vietnam-era veterans will be eligible starting next year.

There are more than 107,000 Vietnam-era veterans who live in the Chicago area. Close to 1,300 have already filed applications with Honor Flight Chicago.

Honor Flight Chicago has already flown more than 8,00 World War two and Korean War veterans to Washington, DC to visit the national war memorials over the past 11 years.

The trips are free of charge.

More information at honorflightchicago.org