Early season snow looks to hinder Friday morning commute

Clouds will be slowly increasing Thursday, as high pressure departs to the east and low pressure approaches from the west. The center of low pressure should move through our area Friday depositing a wet, sticking snow beginning around midnight and peaking during the early Friday morning commute – about 1 to 2-inches is expected, slowing traffic with slick spots likely on less-traveled roads, parking lots and sidewalks.

Unseasonably cold Canadian-source high pressure will follow into the Midwest and Great Lakes with temperatures into the middle of next week averaging better than 10-degrees colder than normal. Highs on a few days will struggle to reach the low to middle 30s – normal readings for mid and late December.